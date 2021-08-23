SPIN Presents Lipps Service With The Record Company

On this week’s episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps caught up with The Record Company. In the episode, the trio traces their beginnings how they met in a Craigslist ad to their fairly quick rise which included an opening slot for John Mayer at MSG less than 18 months after their formation.

Since its beginnings in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

In the last episode, Lipps spoke with actor/songwriter David Duchovny about his lengthy career, which started in the theater before moving to the small screen. Duchovny’s work there has been well-documented, from his beginnings on Twin Peaks to his iconic role on the X Files as Special Agent Mulder and later on, as author Hank Moody on the long-running Showtime series Californication. They also chop it up about the current Americana scene and how that shaped Duchovny’s latest album.

