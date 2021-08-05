FINNEAS Lights Up An Arena In New Video for ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’

FINNEAS is following the footsteps of his little sister, pop superstar Billie Eilish, by announcing his debut solo album.

The 13-track set, called Optimist, is out via Interscope on Oct. 15. The 24-year-old musician wrote and produced all of the songs, including the first single, a dynamic power ballad called “A Concert Six Months From Now.”

The single is a bruising meditation on where we are now — a year and a half after the COVID-19 lockdowns began. The video, directed by Sam Bennett, features FINNEAS performing onstage at the Hollywood Bowl (which he namechecks in the song). The sound of clapping and shouting bursts and fades as FINNEAS sees there’s not a soul in the audience.

Watch the full video below:

Last year, FINNEAS caught up with SPIN following the U.S. Presidential election and spoke about the themes and events in lockdown that shaped his work on this new record. Read it here.



Optimist tracklisting

01. A Concert Six Months From Now

02. The Kids Are All Dying

03. Happy Now

04. Only A Lifetime

05. The 90s

06. Love Is Pain

07. Peaches Etude

08. Hurt Locker

09. Medieval

10. Someone Else’s Star

11. Around My Neck

12. What They’ll Say About Us

13. How It Ends