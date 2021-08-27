News \

Hear Courtney Barnett’s Rollicking ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ Cover

Artist is among others contributing to Verve's I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico

Marisa Whitaker | August 27, 2021 - 1:49 pm
Courtney Barnett
CREDIT: Mia Mala McDonald

Tags: courtney barnett, the velvet underground