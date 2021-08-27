Hear Courtney Barnett’s Rollicking ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ Cover

Never ignore a woman with bangs who sings rock and roll. Especially if they’re singing the Velvet Underground. Courtney Barnett takes on Nico’s vocals in a raw take of “I’ll Be Your Mirror.” The cover is a contributing piece to Verve’s I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico out Sept. 24.

Barnett plays and sings it cool, providing a near-folk rendition of the majestic track. Heavier on the strums, the modern twist still keeps the simplistic, less-is-more aura Nico provided 54 years ago. And both women strike the tune with their different, yet low, seducing voices.

“I love them… (The Velvet Underground & Nico),” Barnett says. “When I listen to “I’ll Be Your Mirror” and read the lyrics, I realize it’s a perfect song. I can relate to every inch of it. I just felt like I could get inside the world of this song.”

The Velvet’s label is rightfully honoring the avant-garde icons, including artists Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney, Sharon Van Etten, Michael Stipe, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Matt Berninger, St. Vincent.

The album, produced by Hal Willner, features covers of all 11 tracks off the legendary The Velvet Underground & Nico, released in 1967.

Listen to Barnett’s cover of “I’ll Be Your Mirror” here:

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico tracklist:

Michael Stipe – ‘Sunday Morning’

Matt Berninger – ‘I’m Waiting For The Man’

Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals) – ‘Femme Fatale’

Andrew Bird & Lucius – ‘Venus In Furs

Kurt Vile & The Violators – ‘Run Run Run’

St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett – ‘All Tomorrow’s Parties’

Thurston Moore & Bobby Gillespie – ‘Heroin’

King Princess – ‘There She Goes Again’

Courtney Barnett – ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’

Fontaines D.C. – ‘The Black Angel’s Death Song’

Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – ‘European Son’