Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard Join Forces on ‘Only Love’

The two Grammy-nominated artists, Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard, best known as the frontman of Death Cab for Cutie, have teamed for the new song “Only Love.” The track is out now via Mom + Pop/Ninja Tune.

This is the first major electronic collaboration Gibbard has done since his RIAA platinum-certified work with The Postal Service more than a decade ago. Combining Tycho’s production style and Gibbard’s lyricism is a solid match and worth the wait.

The song dropped with a visualizer by Scott Hansen, the creator behind Tycho.

Listen to “Only Love” below.

“Ben’s voice was a very inspiring element to work with from a production standpoint, I felt it really meshed well with the kinds of sounds and instrumentation I gravitate towards,” Tycho said in a release.

He states that “Only Love” started as an instrumental, but it was missing something. Gibbard waived any doubts of the song when he sent Hansen a rough vocal arrangement idea.

Gibbard saw “Only Love” as the perfect fit for a statement he had been wanting to make about environmental issues and preservation. He argues that “the only way we preserve the people, places or things we care about is with love, not hatred.”