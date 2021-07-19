New Music \
The War on Drugs Announce New Album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore and Share 2022 Tour Dates
Listen to "Living Proof" now
American rockers, The War on Drugs, are back with their first studio album in four years. I Don’t Live Here Anymore is due out on Oct. 29 through Atlantic Records. Today, the band shared the first of 10 songs in “Living Proof,” alongside news of a 2022 North American/European tour.
In a release, I Don’t Live Here Anymore is billed to be an uncommon rock album about resilience in the face of despair. “Living Proof” sets the tone for the album as The War on Drugs transform pain through a very soft rock tune. They don’t try to lure listeners with a danceable hook or flashy video, just Adam Granduciel with his guitar, walking Stinson Beach in California and singing about his struggles and ability to overcome. Plain, simple, and effective.
Watch the “Living Proof” music video below.
The dozen-plus session odyssey leading up to the album spanned three years and seven studios, including some of rock’s greatest studios like Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City. With the help of these studios and their trusted co-producer/engineer Shawn Everett, this journey led The War on Drugs to I Don’t Live Here Anymore.
I Don’t Live Here Anymore can be preordered now.
See the full tracklist below.
1. Living Proof
2. Harmonia’s Dream
3. Change
4. I Don’t Wanna Wait
5. Victim
6. I Don’t Live Here Anymore
7. Old Skin
8. Wasted
9. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
10. Occasional Rain
The War On Drugs’ 2022 tour takes them to some of the largest venues the band has ever played. They kick off on November 12 at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, CA, wrap up the US portion back in California at Shrine Auditorium in LA, then take to Finland. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10am local time here.
See the full list of dates for The War on Drugs 2022 tour below.
Fri. Nov. 12 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze
Wed. Jan. 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Thu. Jan. 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Fri. Jan. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sat. Jan. 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Mon. Jan. 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Jan. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Thu. Jan. 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Fri. Jan. 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Sat. Jan. 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mon. Jan. 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Tue. Feb. 1 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Wed. Feb. 2 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
Fri. Feb. 4 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
Sat. Feb. 5 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Tue. Feb. 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Thu. Feb. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Fri. Feb. 11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Sat. Feb. 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Sun. Feb. 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Tue. Feb 15 – St. Paul , MN @ Palace Theatre
Wed. Feb. 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Feb. 18 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
Mon. Feb. 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. Feb. 22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Wed. Feb. 23 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Fri. Feb. 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sat. Feb. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
Tue. March 22 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Thu. March 24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
Sun. March 27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Mon. March 28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Wed. March 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Thu. March 31 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
Sat. April 2 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Mon. April 4 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
Tue. April 5 – Milano, IT @ Alcatraz
Thu. April 7 – München, DE @ Zenith
Sat. April 9 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
Mon. April 11 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham
Tue. April 12 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Thu. April 14 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
Sat. April 16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
Mon. April 18 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Wed. April 20 – Köln, DE @ Palladium
Thu. April 21 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Fri. April 22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Sat. April 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis