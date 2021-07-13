Thom Yorke Releases a Very 2021 Remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Whether you know “Creep” from being a Radiohead fan or from all of the copyright controversies it has been involved in over the years, it is indisputably one of both the band’s and Thom Yorke’s most well-known works. Now, nearly 30 years after the song’s original release, Yorke has shared this remix of the tune. While it’s not entirely unrecognizable, it’s definitely different.

Yorke changed the entire pace of the song; he slowed it down, used acoustic guitar instead of electric, and even incorporated some pitch-altering effects to the words so that it doesn’t conform to its original phrasing.

Not to mention, what was once a four-minute song, now sits at just over nine minutes in this re-imagined version. He managed to make a nine-minute song not feel too drawn out though, as it has the capability to pull a listener in, especially when powerfully eerie synths kick in around the three-minute mark.

Listen to Thom Yorke’s “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” below.

If this version of “Creep” sounds familiar, it’s because Yorke first produced and performed it at a Japanese Fashion Show in March, which SPIN covered here.

The show was for the “Creep Very” collection designed by Jun Takahashi, who did the animation for the video that today’s remix came accompanied by.

The latest for Yorke has been surrounding his new band, the Smile, which he formed with Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner. They made their debut in May at Glastonbury’s ticketed Live At Worthy Farm livestream event.