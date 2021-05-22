News \

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to Debut New Band the Smile During Glastonbury Livestream

The side project also features drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich

Katrina Nattress | May 22, 2021 - 1:01 pm
the-smile-1621701086

Tags: jonny greenwood, Nigel Godrich, radiohead, The Smile, thom yorke