Dutch Music Festival Verknipt Leads to Over 1,000 COVID-19 Infections

The live dance music festival was coined as COVID-19 safe, preventing entry of anyone who is not fully-vaccinated or tested prior to the event

Anna VanValkenburgh | July 19, 2021 - 3:11 pm
CREDIT: Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images

