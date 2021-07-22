New Music \

Hear Coldplay’s New Max Martin-Produced Song ‘Coloratura’

'Music of the Spheres (Vol. 1)' will arrive October 15

Anna VanValkenburgh | July 22, 2021 - 7:00 pm
CREDIT: James Marcus Haney

