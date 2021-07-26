Features \

Bands and a New Trend Brewing

As the craft beer market expands, band and brewery collaborations are a thing

Matt Sigur | July 26, 2021 - 12:59 pm
Enter-Night-LA-Launch-Event_Lars-Ulrich-and-Greg-Koch-1627318166
CREDIT: Stone Brewing

Tags: deftones, metallica, …And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead