New Music \

Tom Morello and Bloody Beetroots Announce Collaborative EP, Share New Single ‘Radium Girls’

Song features Pussy Riot and more

SPIN Staff | June 4, 2021 - 9:58 am
Tom Morello Bloody Beetroot
CREDIT: Eitan Miskevitch, Godly Sinner

Tags: bloody beetroots, tom morello