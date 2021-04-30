As teased on Thursday via Tom Morello’s Instagram, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist just released a brand new track out with Russian protest punks Pussy Riot called “Weather Strike.”

The bilingual rock track is just as driven by change and activism as you would expect from the two rebellious collaborators. It carries Morello’s signature guitar tones as well as the melodic but straightforward punk that Pussy Riot fans expect.

Check out the video for “Weather Strike” below.

“Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time,” Morello said in a statement. “Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track ‘Weather Strike.'”

For Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, the track reflects both her friendship with Morello, but optimism towards Russia moving forward.

“Both for Tom and me politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip,” Tolokonnikova added. “It’s an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades. ‘Weather Strike’ is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB [ex-KGB] building into an immersive museum where we’re going to learn about dark moments of Russian history. I’ll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power.”