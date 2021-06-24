SPIN Sets Presents: Planet Giza

The Canadian Hip-Hop trio known as Planet Giza have been quickly emerging into the spotlight with their chill-hop songs that are circulating on heavy rotation. With their recently released EP, Don’t Throw Rocks At The Moon, the genre defying group establish themselves as a versatile and creatively committed bunch. Although they’re no newcomers to the music scene, the dedication to their craft has been paying off and finally starting to give them the recognition they deserve. Their sound reflects the collective’s laid back, yet confident attitude and sets some exciting expectations for what’s coming ahead in the near future. SPIN had a chat with Planet Giza to discuss their sonic influences, the making of Don’t Throw Rocks At The Moon, their signature style, and more. Stream the EP here.

Who is Planet Giza and what do you stand for?

Planet Giza is a group of individuals who strive to create music that will last forever.

Tell us about your sound – where does your style originate from and what have been your biggest visual, cultural, and sonic influences?

We all grew up listening to different things and the blend of these influences created a style that was unique to the group.

Tony : I grew up on 90’s Hip-Hop & RnB. Biggest influences were NBA street video games and Jay-Z albums.

Rami : Got into hip hop because of video games like Nba Street. That’s how I got into Pete Rock who got me into making beats. As far as visual influence ,I’m a big Keith Haring fan.

DoomX : I grew up on southern hip-hop like lil wayne, t.i, lil boosie, ugk, gucci mane and more



What’s been a defining moment for the group within the pursuit towards achieving success? How do you define success?

Summer of 2019 we performed at the Montreal Jazzfest and it was most definitely a defining moment for the group.

As far as success we believe that as long as you live off what you enjoy doing, that’s success right there.



When did you realize the magnitude of your impact within the industry/community?

We feel like we have a lot more to accomplish but when we receive DM’s from people that tell us how our music is important to them we believe that we’re doing something right



Talk to us about your most recent EP, Don’t Throw Rocks At The Moon. What elements and themes were you exploring within this project?

For this project, we felt like challenging ourselves musically and exploring new topics. We co-produced it with our friend and musician JMF, who really helped us materialize our ideas. Every song touches on a different topic. From the sheer determination felt on ‘’When The Moving Stops’’ to the hyper vulnerability on ‘’LIMB’’.



This recent project carried a nostalgic, early 2000’s sound that displayed the group’s ability to holistically build upon that era’s essence, while still subtly imprinting your signature Planet Giza style within it – What would you consider the Planet Giza style encapsulates, in terms of signature musical, structural, melodic elements?

Planet giza is a melting pot of everything we have no particular style. Our signature is the way we bring out the emotion from you when you listen to a song. Regardless of the genre.



As the music industry is waking up and picking up momentum once again, how are you planning to propel your career forward in 2021?

Y’all will have to stay tuned for that!



Is there anything on the horizon that you can share with us?

Fire music, big trips and even bigger projects! Stay tuned, we have some cool stuff on the way.



What do you wish for the future of music? In what ways would you like to see it evolve?

More meaningful and long lasting music for sure! We want to see artists really bend all types of genres.



Any last words for the SPIN-verse?

Stay tuned for what’s to come.. more music on the way!

