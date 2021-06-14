News \

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys Join Forces for Boston to Berkeley II Tour

"See ya in the pit," says Rancid's Tim Armstrong of the tour that starts Aug. 10

Katherine Turman | June 14, 2021 - 11:14 am
Rancid Dropkick Murphys
CREDIT: Getty (2)

