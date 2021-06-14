Celtic punkers Dropkick Murphys and California quartet Rancid will hit the road together for the first time since 2017 for the co-headlining Boston To Berkeley II Tour with special guests The Bronx on most dates.

“Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston To Berkeley Tour,” Rancid’s Tim Armstrong said in a statement. “Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!”

Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey said, “Can’t wait to get back out there and kick the touring door open again. This is a great lineup and we are gonna take the country by storm.”

The U.S. trek — which was originally scheduled for May 2020 — runs from Aug. 10 through Oct. 16 and will also feature festival appearances by Dropkick Murphys and Rancid at Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 18 and Aftershock in Sacramento on Oct. 8.

Tickets for the Boston to Berkeley II Tour go on sale on June 18 at 10 am local time in most markets. The final band of the night will vary by date, with either Dropkick Murphys or Rancid as the closing act.

A video promo for the tour is below.

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys have a long history together. In 1997, Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen came across a copy of Dropkick Murphys’ original EP, and gave it to Hellcat Records president Armstrong, who signed the band to his new label.

Rancid’s own roots stretch to 1991 when Armstrong and bassist Matt Freeman left their group Operation Ivy to found Rancid. Signing with Epitaph Records, the band released their first album Rancid in 1993.

We spoke with Casey about the new Dropkicks album earlier this year and he also gave us the five albums he can’t live without.

The Dropkick Murphys / Rancid Boston To Berkeley II tour dates are as follows:

Tue. 8/10 Waite Park, MN The Ledge Amphitheater – Waite Park

Wed. 8/11 Kansas City, MO Grinders

Fri. 8/13 Lincoln, NE Lincoln On The Streets

Sat. 8/14 Wichita, KS Wave

Sun. 8/15 Sauget, IL Pop’s Outside

Tue. 8/17 Washington, PA Wild Things Park

Wed. 8/18 Cincinnati, OH The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Fri. 8/20 Gilford, NH Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat. 8/21 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

Sun. 8/22 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater

Mon. 8/23 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoors

Wed. 8/25 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

Fri. 8/27 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summerstage

Sat. 8/28 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

Tue. 8/31 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ Mann Music Center

Wed. 9/1 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Health Care Amphitheater in Bridgeport

Sat. 9/18 Chicago, IL Douglass Park (Riot Fest) *

Fri. 9/24 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

Sat. 9/25 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Civic Center – Outdoors +

Mon. 9/27 Corpus Christi, TX Concrete Street Amphitheatre

Tue. 9/29 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Wed. 9/29 Oklahoma City, OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

Fri. 10/1 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sat. 10/2 Sandy, UT U of U Health Plaza Rio Tinto Stadium

Mon. 10/4 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Tue. 10/5 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Thu. 10/7 Palo Alto, CA Frost Amphitheater

Fri. 10/8 Sacramento, CA Discovery Park (Aftershock) *

Sat. 10/9 Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC Festival Grounds

Sun. 10/10 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park San Diego

Tue. 10/12 Mesa, AZ Mesa Amphitheatre

Wed. 10/13 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri. 10/15 Las Vegas, NV Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Sat. 10/16 Los Angeles, CA Shrine LA Outdoors

* Festival date

+ without The Bronx, opener TBA