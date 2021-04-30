Name Ken Casey

Best known for Holding all Massachusetts high school truancy records and then going on to fake my way through a 25-year-and-counting music career.

Current City Boston, Massachusetts.

Really Want to Be In Sydney, Australia because it’s the balls.

Excited about New Dropkick’s album Turn Up That Dial.

My current music collection has a lot of Rock ‘n Roll.

And a little bit of Soul.

Don’t judge me for Donna Summer’s Bad Girls. Actually, fuck that I’m not ashamed.

Preferred Format Vinyl, of course.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

The Streets Of San Francisco

Swingin’ Utters

I never thought a record would come along in the ‘90s that moved me like my favorite records from the ‘80s. This record renewed my faith in music.

2

London Calling

The Clash

Amazing, timeless songs and the only punk record my kids request in the car.

3

Inflammable Material

Stiff Little Fingers

Puts hair on your chest.

4

Rum, Sodomy and The Lash

The Pogues

Without this album, there would be no Dropkick Murphys.

5

Zen Arcade

Hüsker Dü

Sometimes you just wanna go to a dark place.