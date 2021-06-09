PRICIE Lets It All Out

The multi-hyphenate PRICIE throws herself into every aspect of her art: rapping, singing, songwriting, singing and dancing. And that level of focus has helped propel her vibrant breakout songs: “too dang good,” which debuted on Australia’s triple j: unearthed, and her recent “FRIENDZONE,” featuring Genesis Owusu.

“You can never plan how you’re going to write a song,” PRICIE tells SPIN about the making of “too dang good,” which first emerged in the final minutes of a studio session with fellow Melbourne artist Lucianblomkamp. “It came from a lot of emotion, and a lot of certainty. It solidified my confidence in making a decision when I was in a very awkward relationship.” This confidence shines through the song’s emphatic lyrics and delivery: “I look too good to be fucking with you, baby / Don’t you know it’s true?” she grooves into her first verse.

Her uplifting sound is influenced by the gospel, Nigerian funk and neo-soul of her childhood, but what drives and distinguishes PRICIE’s music is her ambition to instill confidence in her listeners. And it’s what landed her a manager: Pat Corocan, who previously worked with Chance the Rapper.

PRICIE’s stories incorporate people from her life: reflecting honestly on their actions and consequences, vocalizing their issues and desires. Whether confronting her own struggles or those of people around her, she puts individual freedom and self-confidence at the front of her creative approach. “The mentality is to leave people loving themselves a little more than when they came in,” she explains, even if that means accepting a difficult situation.

Where “too dang good” came as a sudden moment of self-assurance, “FRIENDZONE” emerged from a conversation about relationships between PRICIE and a tourmate, who confessed they had feelings for a friend. “I thought to myself, ‘if you know she’s perfect for you, why wouldn’t you seal the deal?’” she wonders. This confusion echoes throughout the track: “You a heartbreaker, but she’s got her games too, so what you gon’ do?” she croons over the bass-throbbing instrumental.

PRICIE’s infectious choruses, steady flows and ear for buoyant production are certainly meant to get you off your feet.

“[Her music] makes me want to get out of my boring-ass home office and shake my ass and sing,” Corocan says.