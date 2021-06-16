New Music \
Meet Me @ The Altar Release ‘Feel A Thing’ From Upcoming Model Citizen EP
The new EP is out Aug. 13 on Fueled By Ramen
It’s been a busy year for Meet Me @ The Altar, and it’s about to get a whole lot busier.
Hot off their recent discussion with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, the band just released a brand new single called “Feel A Thing” while also announcing their new EP, Model Citizen, which will be out on August 13 via Fueled By Ramen.
And if that wasn’t enough, the act that we declared one of the best rock bands on the planet last year, will also be going on tour with some huge names later this year. Late August and September see them opening on the recently-announced tour co-headlined by The Used and Coheed and Cambria, while October features a week with nothing, nowhere. before they hit the road with their buddy Gaskarth and the rest of All Time Low all the way into November.
Check out the new video for “Feel A Thing” below.
Model Citizen will feature six songs, kicking off with “Feel A Thing.” See the full tracklist below.
“Feel A Thing”
“Mapped Out”
“Brighter Days (Are Before Us)”
“Now Or Never”
“Never Gonna Change”
“Wake Up”
And finally, Meet Me @ The Altar’s upcoming tour dates.
Supporting Coheed and Cambria & The Used
August 27, 2021 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
August 28, 2021 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
August 30, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Outdoors
August 31, 2021 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion
September 02, 2021 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 04, 2021 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 05, 2021 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
September 07, 2021 – Wichita, KS – WAVE
September 08, 2021 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
September 11, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
September 12, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
September 14, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
September 15, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
September 17, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
September 18, 2021 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
September 19, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
September 21, 2021 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
September 22, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
September 24, 2021 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Supporting nothing,nowhere.
October 05, 2021 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
October 06, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
October 08, 2021 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd
October 10, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
Supporting All Time Low
October 12, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
October 13, 2021 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
October 15, 2021 – Richmond, VA – The National
October 16, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 17, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
October 19, 2021 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
October 20, 2021 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
October 23, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
October 24, 2021 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
October 27, 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
October 28, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
October 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
October 31, 2021 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
November 02, 2021 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall
November 03, 2021 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall
November 05, 2021 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
November 06, 2021 – Portland, OR – Roseland
November 07, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
November 10, 2021 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
November 11, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
November 12, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s