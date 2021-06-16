It’s been a busy year for Meet Me @ The Altar, and it’s about to get a whole lot busier.

Hot off their recent discussion with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, the band just released a brand new single called “Feel A Thing” while also announcing their new EP, Model Citizen, which will be out on August 13 via Fueled By Ramen.

And if that wasn’t enough, the act that we declared one of the best rock bands on the planet last year, will also be going on tour with some huge names later this year. Late August and September see them opening on the recently-announced tour co-headlined by The Used and Coheed and Cambria, while October features a week with nothing, nowhere. before they hit the road with their buddy Gaskarth and the rest of All Time Low all the way into November.

Check out the new video for “Feel A Thing” below.

Model Citizen will feature six songs, kicking off with “Feel A Thing.” See the full tracklist below.

“Feel A Thing”

“Mapped Out”

“Brighter Days (Are Before Us)”

“Now Or Never”

“Never Gonna Change”

“Wake Up”

And finally, Meet Me @ The Altar’s upcoming tour dates.

Supporting Coheed and Cambria & The Used

August 27, 2021 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 28, 2021 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

August 30, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Outdoors

August 31, 2021 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion

September 02, 2021 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 04, 2021 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 05, 2021 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 07, 2021 – Wichita, KS – WAVE

September 08, 2021 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

September 11, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

September 12, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 14, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

September 15, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 17, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 18, 2021 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

September 19, 2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

September 21, 2021 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

September 22, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

September 24, 2021 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Supporting nothing,nowhere.

October 05, 2021 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

October 06, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

October 08, 2021 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

October 10, 2021 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

Supporting All Time Low

October 12, 2021 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

October 13, 2021 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

October 15, 2021 – Richmond, VA – The National

October 16, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 17, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

October 19, 2021 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

October 20, 2021 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

October 23, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

October 24, 2021 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

October 27, 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

October 28, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

October 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

October 31, 2021 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

November 02, 2021 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

November 03, 2021 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

November 05, 2021 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

November 06, 2021 – Portland, OR – Roseland

November 07, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

November 10, 2021 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

November 11, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

November 12, 2021 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s