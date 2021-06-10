In the latest installment of our Artist x Artist series, we’re bringing together two of the better-known voices in pop-punk. All Time Low’s legacy in the genre is firmly established, and with their years of experience, they’ve started to check out and endorse who’s next. In this case, vocalist/guitarist Alex Gaskarth was an early champion of the outstanding Meet Me @ the Altar, who have proved their prowess with killer songs and a live show that absolutely rips.

Gaskarth was an early champion of the band and even encouraged Fueled by Ramen to sign the band, which they wisely did. In their conversation, Gaskarth and Meet Me @ the Altar chat about the recent resurgence of pop-punk, staying creative during quarantine, and reaching new career highs during these strange times. Meet Me @ the Altar also offers a glimpse of what’s to come on their upcoming Fueled by Ramen debut. The

Watch their conversation below.

All Time Low released their latest album, Wake Up, Sunshine, last year and it included the biggest hit of the band’s career with “Monsters,” which featured blackbear. As for Meet Me @ the Altar, we’re eagerly awaiting what’s to come on their debut album. In March, Meet Me @ the Altar released their first single with Fueled By Ramen, “Hit Like a Girl,” in time for Women’s History Month. “Hit Like a Girl” lyrically focused on female empowerment and they continue to lead the charge for the next generation of pop-punk bands.

Our previous episodes of Artist x Artist saw longtime pals Jonah Ray and “Weird Al” Yankovic talk about the latter’s lengthy career in music and Hollywood. Sting and Shirazee spoke for the first time after the latter put his own twist on the ex-Police member’s “Englishman in New York,” aptly titled “African in New York. Paris Jackson and Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull went deep into the making of Jackson’s wilted album, which Hull collaborated with the singer-songwriter on.