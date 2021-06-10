For the first time in four years, Lorde is back.

Everyone’s favorite New Zealand pop star just released her first single since Melodrama, unveiling the video for “Solar Power,” the title track for her upcoming third album. The release and formal announcement of the new album comes just a few days after she’d teased the cover art and title on her website, offering fans to sign up for her newsletter to get more information.

For those who did sign up for the mailing list, today was the big day, as the singer sent an email to fans with all kinds of information. But even for those not subscribed, the video for “Solar Power” shows off Lorde’s new beach vibes along with the help of some friends. The song (co-written and produced by Jack Antonoff) also features Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo on background vocals.

Check out the video for the new song below.

And read the email from Lorde to her fans below.

You ready?

There’s someone I want you to meet. Her feet are bare at all times. She’s sexy, playful, feral, and free. She’s a modern girl in a deadstock bikini, in touch with her past and her future, vibrating at the highest level when summer comes around. Her skin is glowing, her lovers are many. I’m completely obsessed with her, and soon you will be too.

It’s my divine pleasure to be introducing you, at long last, to my third studio album, SOLAR POWER.

The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.

The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me but I know that’s literally IMPOSSIBLE for you all to wrap your little heads around so don’t worry about it!!).

I made everything with friends here in New Zealand. My best mate Ophelia took the cover photo, lying on the sand as I leapt over her, both of us laughing. The director who made my first ever music video, Joel, helped me create the videos, building an entire cinematic universe that I can’t wait for you to see. I made something that encapsulates where I’m from — my family, my girlfriends, my outdoors, my constant ruminations, and my unending search for the divine.

There’s SO much more detail to come — a truly comical amount of detail, honestly. You can look to the natural calendar for clues. I’m trying to listen to what’s out there more, and the vibe I got was that you’re ready for this, that you need it. I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again.

Today’s the only solar eclipse of the year, did you know that? Feels right.