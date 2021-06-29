Big Red Machine Announce New Album With Appearances by Taylor Swift, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten

Big Red Machine has announced their second album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last, releasing Aug. 27 via 37d03d. The folk-indie band is somewhat of a supergroup formed by Aaron Dessner of The National and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. The new album was produced by Dessner himself at his Long Pond studio in New York.

The announcement of the 15-track LP also comes with its first single and lyric video, the album-opening “Latter Days,” featuring Anaïs Mitchell. Check out its lyric video below.

About the single, Dessner says, “It was clear to Anaïs that the early sketch Justin and I made of ‘Latter Days’ was about childhood, or loss of innocence and nostalgia for a time before you’ve grown into adulthood — before you’ve hurt people or lost people and made mistakes. She defined the whole record when she sang that, as these same themes kept appearing again and again.”

Other collaborators on the album include Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold (“Phoenix”), Ben Howard and This Is The Kit (“June’s a River”), Naeem (“Easy to Sabotage’), Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and My Brightest Diamond’s Shara Nova (“Hutch,” a tune inspired by Dessner’s late friend, Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison) and Taylor Swift (“Birch” and “Renegade”).

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last is available for preorder here.

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last tracklist:

Latter Days (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)

ReesePhoenix (feat. Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell)

Birch (feat. Taylor Swift)

Renegade (feat. Taylor Swift)

The Ghost of Cincinnati

Hoping Then

Mimi (feat. Ilsey)

Easy to Sabotage (feat. Naeem)

Hutch (feat. Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, and Shara Nova [My Brightest Diamond])

8:22am (feat. La Force)

Magnolia

June’s a River (feat. Ben Howard and This Is The Kit)

Brycie

New Auburn (feat. Anaïs Mitchell)