Tom Petty’s 1992 “life on the road” tune “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” is now accompanied by a nostalgic new music video.

The video takes viewers through a grand time on tour with the Heartbreakers. Directed by Alison Tavel, the archival video footage was shot by band bassist Ron Blair and Martin Atkins, director of the 1999 Heartbreakers concert film High Grade Dogs, Live from The Fillmore.

In the clips, we see Petty in his element on various stages. As the band travels from venue to venue, road signs flash by and the band watches the sun set over mountains and canyons, always on the way to another gig.

Watch the music video for “Drivin’ Down to Georgia” below.

This cut was released last year on the box set Wildflowers & All the Rest, an exhaustive nine-LP, 70-track reissue of Petty’s most memorable works. The reissue also features nine unreleased songs, demos, and alternate versions and 14 live performances recorded from 1995-2017. Read our review of the reissue here.

Petty’s estate has put out other videos since the legend’s death in 2017. Most recently, a video for “Something Could Happen” premiered late last year.