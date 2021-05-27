News \

Lady Gaga Joins Lisa Kudrow on Friends Reunion to Sing ‘Smelly Cat’

Kudrow's kooky character Phoebe Buffay made the tune infamous on the hit sitcom

Katherine Turman | May 27, 2021 - 11:04 am
Screen-Shot-2021-05-27 Lisa Kudrow and Lady Gaga

Tags: justin bieber, Lady GaGa, lisa kudrow, taylor swift