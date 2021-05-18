The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into drugging and sexual assault charges against rapper T.I. (aka Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr) .and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris.”

The accusers’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, said in a statement the LAPD “showed great concern and are moving forward with an investigation into the allegations of abuse, rape, and drugging by Clifford “T.I.” Harris & Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris.”

In February, SPIN reported Blackburn’s initial statement, which said more than 30 women have contacted him about incidents in at least two states including California and Georgia and that the “criminal allegations span over fifteen years of methodical, sadistic abuse against women in various venues throughout the country.”

Steve Sadow, attorney for The Harrises, responded to the news of the investigation with a statement of his own that said, “The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD “accuser” has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations – or even examine them.”

Sadow’s statement continued, “Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an “accuser” who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have essentially no specifics about her or her claim.”

In his statement, Blackburn hit back, stating that he will protect the identity of the alleged victims. “In response to their counsel’s request that these women come out publicly, the protection and safety of these women are my biggest priority. Ending violence against women, especially women, who have suffered in silence for years is my biggest priority. Their identities are known to law enforcement, and that’s what matters.”