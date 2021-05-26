Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run The Jewels to Headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

Fleetwood Mac chanteuse Stevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run The Jewels will headline the Shaky Knees Music Festival on Oct. 22-24, 2021 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta.

The festival’s eighth incarnation features more than 60 bands on four stages, including Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal. The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Demarco, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Royal Blood, The Hives and many more.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone,” said founder Tim Sweetwood in a statement. “We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together.”

On the Shaky Knees site, it’s posted that “vaccinations are not currently mandated by state guidelines to attend this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, [but] they are strongly encouraged. By attending Shaky Knees Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.‍”

Premium experiences for the show, including access to side-stage viewing at the Peachtree and Piedmont stages private golf cart transportation between the stages are als0 available. Tickets go on sale today at 1 p.m. ET.