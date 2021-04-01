New Music \

Watch The Voidz’s Mets-Inspired Video for ‘The Eternal Tao 2.0′

Julian Casablancas is a Mets superfan, after all

Daniel Kohn | April 1, 2021 - 6:08 pm
The Voidz New York Mets
CREDIT: Cheryl Georgette

Tags: Julian Casablancas, the voidz