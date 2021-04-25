News \

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste Win Best Original Score Oscar for Soul

It's the duo's second Oscar win

Katrina Nattress | April 25, 2021 - 10:36 pm
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

