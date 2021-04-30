SPIN Sets Presents: Myd

Myd’s career has become more than a quest for musical fame or technical perfectionism. With a sharp focus on creative integrity and a liberated mindset, he’s here to drown out all external expectations and reach success by his own imperfectly perfect standards. With his new LP, Born A Loser (out today), Myd courageously displays his unapologetic outlook on his life and career. This album reflects a new period of rediscovery that cemented purpose and furthermore, amplified Myd’s inner artistic voice. SPIN took a brief moment to catch up with the French electronic producer about the making of Born A Loser, his search for authenticity, his hopes for the future of electronic music and much more. Be sure to stream his new album here.

Who is Myd and what do you stand for?

You have to pronounce it “Meed” like “Weed”. That was the name of my Icelandic grandfather.

Let’s be more formal: I’m Myd, French electronic music producer.

Tell us about your sound – where does your style originate from and what have been your biggest visual, social, and sonic influences?



As a French electronic music producer, I was born with a need to mix genres. When french touch was about Disco and House, I felt like I needed to mix indie rock and folk music with electronic and dance music.

As a teenager, I was a nerd, a big fan of Fatboy Slim, Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy. I was obsessed with their way of composing pop hits by sampling and using electronic instruments. Later, I discovered a beating heart inside my chest and I had to feel deep, melancholic emotions in music. That’s how I discovered Elliott Smith, Sufjan Stevens or the great Michel Berger.

Socially I feel like Ignatius in “A confederacy of Dunces”

Visually, they tell me I look like the main character of a belgian comic book.

Was there a definitive turning point to your success? When did you realize the magnitude of your impact within the industry/community?



The road is still long but the journey is more and more pleasant. I sometimes felt that I had to force myself in the studio to please an audience but now I’m following my own inspiration 100% when I’m making music, and fortunately my audience is trusting me and still following what I’m doing. Today with the internet and the streaming platforms you’re never sure if this guy on the other side of the world is listening to your song because of an algorithm or because he really loves it, so it’s hard to quantify your success. For now I’m just happy that more and more people are listening to my songs.

Congratulations on releasing your album, Born A Loser today. You’ve described this album as “ending a chapter more than opening a new one.” Please elaborate more on this perspective. What ends are you tying up through this work?

Four years ago I began focusing on my solo career. It was time for me to face what I wanted to say musically. This journey started sonically with my EP All Inclusive, which defined my sound palette and is now ending with this 14 song story: Born A Loser. I don’t know yet about the next chapter but I’m so happy about this first milestone in my story.

Inspiration seems to be a big theme for this project – what findings did you uncover about your relationship to inspiration and your understanding of how it is artistically/musically consumed?



For me Inspiration is like oxygen. You need time to inhale and time to exhale. If you’re inspired and you don’t take time to write down your songs you’ll get dizzy and sick. Also if you don’t take time to breathe deeply your brain won’t be able to work properly. This breathing rhythm is not the same for everyone and every artist has to find their own pace. I found mine two years ago and that’s how I managed to make this album naturally.

In what ways did your outlook on music change after completing this album?



I always thought that I wanted to finish my first album seeing it as “perfect”

Now I know that I love my music imperfectly, full of accidents. This album has to be unfinished for people to live with it, make it evolve, let the listener imagine the missing part of it.

As we’re looking ahead, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, how are you planning to propel your career forward in 2021?

To be honest I don’t really see the light yet. For now I’m trying to stay positive with what I have and makes me happy: my studio. I don’t really like to look ahead too much, it makes me anxious and creates disappointment.

For now I just wanna enjoy the release of my album and receive the love from the people who’ll enjoy it.

Is there anything on the horizon that you can share with us?



I’m working on a liveshow, we’ll be three on stage singing, playing and having a good time.

Also, an exclusive for you: I received the best remix someone made for me. It’s Weather The Weather remixed by Laurent Garnier. What a legend.

What do you wish for the future of electronic music? In what ways would you like to see it evolve?

Production-wise I wish there was less war between analog and digital. I’m fed up with modular ayatollahs vs. ‘all computer’ aficionados. It is diversity that gives modern and varied mixes and sounds.

Any last words for the SPIN-verse?

“Born a Loser” is my story, you should listen to it from the beginning to the end. I hope you’ll enjoy the journey as much as I do.

Check out Myd’s rhythmic fiesta below. He sure knows how to start one hell of a dance party. Want more SETS? Head over to SPIN TV to keep up with all the latest and greatest DJs breaking the electronic charts.