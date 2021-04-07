The latest reimagining of a Paul McCartney tune comes courtesy of Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, who shared his remix of “Slidin.’” It will appear on the April 16th release of McCartney III Imagined, which features numerous artists putting their own spin on songs from last year’s McCartney III.

O’Brien worked on the track with producer Paul Epworth. and told BBC Radio 6 Music more about remix.

“I really liked [‘Slidin’], and so I said to Paul Epworth, ‘would you fancy getting stuck in?’ He was really up for it. It was great. A moment of light in the darkness of the winter that’s just been,” O Brien said. “We had a lot of fun. Got into [McCartney’s] vocals and added some chaos, some guitar — my reference point was ‘Helter Skelter.’ Ramp up the intensity!”

Prior to “Slidin’,’ the most recent remix released was from Beck, who was inspired by McCartney and his wife dancing for his remix of “Find My Way.” McCartney III Imagined will include remixes from Damon Albarn, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme, Khruangbin, 3D RDN of Massive Attack, Anderson .Paak, and St. Vincent.

Dominic Fike was the first artist to release a remix when he took on “The Kiss of Venus.”

It’s shaping up to be a McCartney-ful 2021. In November, he will publish the two-volume The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. Also on the book tip, Macca will release a new version of his bestselling picture book Hey Grandude!, now titled Grandude’s Green Submarine. The book arrives on Sept. 22.