For Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next month (May 24), Paul McCartney spoke to Uncut for a special series on the legendary songwriter called “Dylan Revisited.” McCartney recounted the time Dylan gave the Beatles marijuana, getting them high for the first time.

“I’m not sure whether he’s very keen on me telling this, but here we go,” McCartney said, innocently pretending this is his first time telling his favorite story of all time.

But, in honor of the soon-to-be octogenarian, let us revisit:

“It was at the Delmonico Hotel on Park Avenue and 59th in New York City in August 1964,” McCartney began. “We were in a hotel room, all being good lads having our Scotch and Coke – it was an afterparty, I think. Dylan arrived and he went into the bedroom with his roadie. Ringo went along to see what was up. So he finds Dylan, rolling up, and he has a toke.”

“He came back in and we said, ‘What was it like?’ So Ringo says, ‘The ceiling is kind of moving down…’ We all ran into the backroom going, ‘Give us a bit, give us a bit!’ That was the very first evening we ever got stoned!”