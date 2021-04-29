News \

Nick Cave Remembers Former Collaborator Anita Lane: ‘The Smartest and Most Talented of All of Us’

Lane, who played in the Bad Seeds and released solo albums, died this week at 61

Katherine Turman | April 29, 2021 - 10:00 am
AnitaLane_courtesyMute-Enhanced-1619704310
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mute Records

Tags: Anita Lane, nick cave, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds