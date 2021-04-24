Miley Cyrus to Play Elon Musk-Hosted Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live announced their latest episode pairing, and it’s a weird one. On May 8, Miley Cyrus is set to take the stage for an episode hosted by Elon Musk (no, that is not a typo). This will mark the Tesla CEO’s hosting debut and Cyrus’ sixth appearance as the show’s musical guest.

While it’s assumed Cyrus will play tracks off her latest album, Plastic Hearts, you never know—she’s been covering everything from Queen to Nine Inch Nails during her recent performances. As for Musk, we have no idea what to expect, but we know it’s bound to be an interesting (and maybe a little cringy) episode and who knows, maybe Grimes will show up too.