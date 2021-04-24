News \

Miley Cyrus to Play Elon Musk-Hosted Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Well that should certainly be interesting

Katrina Nattress | April 24, 2021 - 3:43 pm
miley-cyrus-elon-musk-1619292640
CREDIT: ARMEND NIMANI/BRITTA PEDERSEN, Getty Images

Tags: elon musk, Miley Cyrus