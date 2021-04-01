News \

Journey Settle With Former Rhythm Section Following Alleged ‘Coup’

Ross Valory and Steve Smith will go their "Separate Ways" from the "Don't Stop Believin'" hitmakers

SPIN Staff | April 1, 2021 - 12:39 pm
Randy Jackson And Neal Schon of Journey
CREDIT: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Tags: journey, Neal Schon, Randy Jackson