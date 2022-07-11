Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: MOD SUN
Collective Soul
Collective Soul Makes Up For Lost Time
The Drop
Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger, Azteck Team for ‘The Drop’

Neal Schon Opens Up About Journey’s Early Days on the Lipps Service Podcast

The guitarist spoke with host Scott Lipps about the meaning behind “Don’t Stop Believin'” and more in wide-ranging interview
Neal Schon

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Journey founder, guitarist, and songwriter, Neal Schon, in light of the band’s new album Freedom and their upcoming tour.

Schon went deep on Journey’s early days, as well as his own. The conversation begins with Schon recounting how he began playing guitar at age 10 and then how his life changed when he played onstage with Santana just seven years later. Schon also discusses his friendship with Steve Perry and what it was like writing together for the first time. Of course, Schon also detailed the story behind their timeless smash hit, “Don’t Stop Believin’” including the Teddy Swims version.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

On the last episode, Lipps spoke with the actor and musician Michael C. Hall. The frontman of Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum was accompanied by his bandmates Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen. Hall had a lot to share pertaining to his music career, like the time he sang David Bowie songs in front of David Bowie. The trio also traces the band’s origins (they met on the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and explains if playing a serial killer influences his lyrics. He also hints if there’s going to be a Dexter sequel (to the sequel).

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.). Listen below to the full episode with Neal Schon.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All
Impact

Bloom Vol 21: Music and Emotional Intelligence

Impact

Bloom Vol 20: Dating Me

Impact

Bloom Vol 19: Smile

St Paul and the Broken Bones
Impact

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Dive Bomb Into The Psychedelic on The Alien Coast

you may like

more from spin

Royal & the Serpent, courtesy of Atlantic Records
News

Royal & The Serpent Adorably Freaks Out About New Demi Lovato Collab

Silversun Pickups
News

Silversun Pickups Host a Spooky Party in ‘Scared Together’ Video

Neal Schon
News

Neal Schon Opens Up About Journey’s Early Days on the Lipps Service Podcast

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top