Neal Schon Opens Up About Journey’s Early Days on the Lipps Service Podcast

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with Journey founder, guitarist, and songwriter, Neal Schon, in light of the band’s new album Freedom and their upcoming tour.

Schon went deep on Journey’s early days, as well as his own. The conversation begins with Schon recounting how he began playing guitar at age 10 and then how his life changed when he played onstage with Santana just seven years later. Schon also discusses his friendship with Steve Perry and what it was like writing together for the first time. Of course, Schon also detailed the story behind their timeless smash hit, “Don’t Stop Believin’” including the Teddy Swims version.

On the last episode, Lipps spoke with the actor and musician Michael C. Hall.

