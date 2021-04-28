Dave Grohl, Violet Grohl Joined by Krist Novoselic to Cover X’s ‘Nausea’

It was a two-Grohl show when dad and daughter — Dave and 15-year-old Violet — were joined by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and keyboard player Greg Kurstin for a cover of the song “Nausea” by L.A. punk band X. The song is from the elder Grohl’s upcoming documentary What Drives Us.

The remote performance saw Violet sing the part originally performed by X’s Exene Cervenka, while Dave took X singer/bassist John Doe’s parts on the faithful version of the 1980 song. The song’s artwork, a letter G “on fire,” also mimics the original X album, which featured that letter in flames. As Grohl said last week in a lengthy Instagram post, his long-lost cousin, DJ Bonebrake, is X’s drummer.

Grohl also spoke at length to Kimmel about his myriad projects. Some people baked bread and stayed in pajamas for days during quarantine; the Foo Fighters singer/guitarist interviewed other rock stars like Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Ringo Starr and The Edge for his new documentary What Drives Us, which is out this Friday on Coda Collection.

