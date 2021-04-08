Dave Harrington and Nicolas Jaar, the two artists who make up the American rock band Darkside, have shared “The Limit,” the second single to date off their upcoming Spiral album. The pair have been on a musical hiatus since the release of their debut LP Psychic in 2013 and Spiral will be out on July 23 on Matador Records.

“From the beginning, DARKSIDE has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” says Jaar in Spiral’s press release. Harrington agrees, saying, “It felt like it was time again,” he said. “We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. DARKSIDE is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

Listen to “The Limit” below.

Back in December, the band emerged to announce the existence of Spiral with “Liberty Bell” which SPIN covered here.

Since Psychic, Jaar released five albums under his name and two collections of club music as Against All Logic.

Harrington worked as a producer and composer, releasing two albums with his Dave Harrington Group. He also played roughly 300 shows in NYC and Brooklyn, performing and recording with Yuka Honda, Ilhan Ersahin, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, Joe Russo, Innov Gnawa, Angel Deradoorian, Nels Cline, and more.

See the Psychic tracklist below.

1. Narrow Road

2. The Limit

3. The Question Is To See It Al

4. Lawmaker

5. I’m The Echo

6. Spiral

7. Liberty Bell

8. Inside Is Out There

9. Only Young