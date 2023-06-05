Experimental electronic act Darkside will surprise release a new album, Live at Spiral House, on Friday (June 9), comprising “a loose and playful collection of jams,” per Matador Records.

The songs hail from Los Angeles sessions last summer with band founders Dave Harrington and Nicolás Jaar alongside new drummer Tlacael Esparza, who is making his recorded debut with Darkside on this project. Live at Spiral House follows 2021’s Spiral, which broke a long hiatus upon which the group embarked in 2013.

“When we decided to get the band back together with Tlac, we knew we needed a space where we could explore what that meant. After a couple of months of rehearsals, we started inviting friends and family to the space and many of these recordings share the fun and cozy spirit of that time,” Jaar said in a statement. Harrington added, “I probably played every Jerry Garcia riff I know in every key over the course of Spiral House. You’d be surprised how good China Cat Sunflower sounds on ‘Narrow Road’!”

To document the sessions, Darkside recruited band artist and photographer Jed DeMoss and videographer Will Carra for a mini-documentary which can be seen below.

Darkside is on tour in Europe throughout the month of June, including an appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.