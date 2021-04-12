News \

Danny Elfman Announces First New Album in 37 Years, Unveils New Video ‘True’

Former Oingo Boingo rocker announces solo album 'Big Mess' out June 11

Sarah Grant | April 12, 2021 - 10:00 am
