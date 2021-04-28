Just like everyone else, Bikini Kill had their touring plans squashed due to the pandemic and initially planned to push it to this year. Alas, that isn’t happening. However, Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox and Erica Dawn Lyle will be hitting the road almost exactly one year from today.

On Wednesday, Bikini Kill unveiled their 2022 tour dates, which include a bunch of new stops, including Los Angeles, Tucson, El Paso, Austin, St. Augustine, New York City and many more.

The group also announced a limited-edition blue vinyl of Reject All American coinciding with the album’s 25th anniversary. It will be released on the next Bandcamp Friday (May 7), and there are only 500, so you better move quickly.

Last year, we named Bikini Kill as one of our most influential artists of the past 35 years. Miley Cyrus also covered Bikini Kill at the 2021 Super Bowl Pregame Show.

Check out the dates in full below:

4/29: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

5/2: Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

5/4: Albuquerque, NM @ TBA

5/5: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)*

5/7: Austin, TX @ The Mohawk (Outside)*

5/8: Austin, TX The Mohawk (Outside)*

5/27: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

5/28: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

5/29: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

5/31: St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Series at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

6/05: Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

6/06: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/08: Paris, France @ Trabendo

6/10: Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique

6/12: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow*

6/13: London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

6/23: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

6/24: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

6/25: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

6/27: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

6/28: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

6/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

7/01: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

7/03: Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown*

7/08: New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17*

7/11: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/12: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

7/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

7/15: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

7/16: So. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington

7/18: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

7/19: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

7/20: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

7/22: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

7/23: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

7/24: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

8/7: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

8/8: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

9/8: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/11: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

9/12: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

9/15: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt Victoria

9/17: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park*

*new date added