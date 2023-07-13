Instagram Facebook Twitter
Donna Missal
Donna Missal Survived the Pandemic and Getting Dropped to Release Her Best Album Yet
Merry Prankster George Walker plays a kazoo taped to an axe in front of a multicolored psychedelic painted backdrop.
THIS IS AMERICA: Twilight of a Merry Prankster
Taylor Swift Speak Now Taylor's Version
Taylor Swift Reimagines Speak Now (Taylor's Version) With an Emo Twist

Kathleen Hanna Sets May 2024 Release For Rebel Girl Memoir

Book promises to take readers behind the scenes of the Riot Grrrl movement she helped propel in the early 1990s
Kathleen Hanna
Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor

Bikini Kill/Le Tigre/the Julie Ruin principal Kathleen Hanna will release her memoir, Rebel Girl: My Life As a Feminist Punk, May 14, 2024 through HarperCollins imprint Ecco, and promises to take readers behind the scenes of the Riot Grrrl movement she helped propel in the early 1990s in the Pacific Northwest.

The “raw and insightful” volume will delve into Hanna’s personal and creative connections with bandmates such as Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Johanna Fateman, her friendships with late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Joan Jett, her marriage to the Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock), and her struggles with Lyme disease.

Rebel Girl is also said to “candidly” discuss the Riot Grrrl movement, “documenting with love its grassroots origins but critiquing its later exclusivity.”

After a 20-year hiatus, Hanna re-formed Bikini Kill in 2019 and has toured with the group several times in the years since. Last year, she also reunited with her post-Bikini Kill group Le Tigre, which is presently on the road in North America through a sold-out July 27-29 run at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Linda Lindas

Also Read

It's Time to Stop Calling Femme-Fronted Punk Bands Riot Grrrrl

Hanna remains a formative influence on younger bands as well, including the Linda Lindas, with whom she conversed for SPIN‘s Artist x Artist series in April 2022.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

