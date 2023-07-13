Kathleen Hanna Sets May 2024 Release For Rebel Girl Memoir

Bikini Kill/Le Tigre/the Julie Ruin principal Kathleen Hanna will release her memoir, Rebel Girl: My Life As a Feminist Punk, May 14, 2024 through HarperCollins imprint Ecco, and promises to take readers behind the scenes of the Riot Grrrl movement she helped propel in the early 1990s in the Pacific Northwest.

The “raw and insightful” volume will delve into Hanna’s personal and creative connections with bandmates such as Tobi Vail, Kathi Wilcox, and Johanna Fateman, her friendships with late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Joan Jett, her marriage to the Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock), and her struggles with Lyme disease.

Rebel Girl is also said to “candidly” discuss the Riot Grrrl movement, “documenting with love its grassroots origins but critiquing its later exclusivity.”

After a 20-year hiatus, Hanna re-formed Bikini Kill in 2019 and has toured with the group several times in the years since. Last year, she also reunited with her post-Bikini Kill group Le Tigre, which is presently on the road in North America through a sold-out July 27-29 run at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hanna remains a formative influence on younger bands as well, including the Linda Lindas, with whom she conversed for SPIN‘s Artist x Artist series in April 2022.