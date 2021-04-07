The Avalanches Prep Since I Left You 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

It’s hard to imagine (at least for some of us) that 2001 was 20 years ago. That’s good news for music fans since it means a ton of great music has and will be released with a deluxe reissue. The latest from that batch is the Avalanches’ highly influential debut album Since I Left You [it was released in their native Australia in November 2000]. No one quite used samples like the Avalanches did on Since I Left You and became a blueprint for emerging genres years after its original release. Thus, it makes perfect sense that there’d be material that had yet to be heard from the original sessions from the turn of the century.

That album is set to be reissued on June 4 via Astralwerks and will feature a number of audial goodies, including fresh mixes from such artists as the late, great MF Doom (who contributes a previously unreleased vocal on “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life”), BlackDice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig. For now, you can listen to Prince Paul’s ace remix of the title track below.

“I remember very clearly a few things,” Robbie Chater said in a statement. “We decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time. Also we were careful not to use any trendy software from 1999 or 2000. So it does seem to just float around in time…”

“Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are,” he continues. “It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music and, as music fans, what our place is in the whole process. Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

As has been well-documented, the group didn’t return with new music for 16 years.

Here’s the tracklisting on all formats:

Vinyl

SIDE A

1. Since I Left You

2. Stay Another Season

3. Radio

4. Two Hearts In 3/4 Time

SIDE B

1. Avalanche Rock

2. Flight Tonight

3. Close To You

4. Diners Only

5. A Different Feeling

SIDE C

1. Electricity

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life

3. Pablo’s Cruise

4. Frontier Psychiatrist

SIDE D

1. Etoh

2. Summer Crane

3. Little Journey

4. Live At Dominoes

5. Extra Kings

SIDE E

1. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

SIDE F

1. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

2. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

3. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

SIDE G

1. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

2. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

3. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

4. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

SIDE H

1. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

3. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

4. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)

