New Music \
The Avalanches Announce Release Date for We Will Always Love You
Group shares two new tracks with special guests including Tricky
Australian group the Avalanches are back, and they’ve brought some talented peers with them.
On Monday, the electronic group announced that their long-awaited record, We Will Always Love You, is set to drop on Dec. 11. Along with the announcement, the Avalanches shared two new singles from the project: “Music Makes Me High” and “Take Care in Your Dreaming,” the latter featuring Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa The Great.
“Music Makes Me High” is a sweet, atmospheric reminder of what it felt like to be in a club with a gospel choir leading the way, while “Take Care in Your Dreaming” is a piano-backed, auto-tuned journey in itself.
The record announcement follows the release of tracks like the Blood Orange-featuring “We Will Always Love You” and “Running Red Lights” with Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu. The full-length release is set to include many more familiar faces.
Check out the two new releases below: