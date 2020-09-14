Australian group the Avalanches are back, and they’ve brought some talented peers with them.

On Monday, the electronic group announced that their long-awaited record, We Will Always Love You, is set to drop on Dec. 11. Along with the announcement, the Avalanches shared two new singles from the project: “Music Makes Me High” and “Take Care in Your Dreaming,” the latter featuring Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa The Great.

“Music Makes Me High” is a sweet, atmospheric reminder of what it felt like to be in a club with a gospel choir leading the way, while “Take Care in Your Dreaming” is a piano-backed, auto-tuned journey in itself.

The record announcement follows the release of tracks like the Blood Orange-featuring “We Will Always Love You” and “Running Red Lights” with Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu. The full-length release is set to include many more familiar faces.

Check out the two new releases below: