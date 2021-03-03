Wu-Tang Clan, the band that infamously auctioned off the only copy in existence of their 2015 Once Upon a Time in Shaolin album, does not disappoint with another limited-edition release: a 400-pound photo book by limited to 36 copies. Titled Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, it will feature over 300 pages of unreleased photos looking back at the group’s 27 years from photographers Danny Hastings, PROTIM PHOTO, Kyle Christie, Andy Cantillon as well as friends and family. All 36 copies will be signed by the group.

The book arrives in a steel sculpture (which you can see below) finished with matte black auto paint, designed by sculptor Gethin Jones, and influenced by ancient bronze ritual bowls of the Zhou Dynasty whose first ruler was King Wu-Wang.

The handmade book is bound and printed in Italy, with each chamber of the book dedicated to iconic moments from the hip hop crew.

“From conception to the present day, this is the story of the undisputed greatest Hip Hop group of all time being unveiled through rare and never before seen photos,” Wu-Tang management CEO John “Mook” Gibbons said in a statement.

The group is billing the book as the “BIGGEST and RAREST” in hip hop history.

Are you ready for the BIGGEST and RAREST book in hip hop history?

For more info go to – https://t.co/pjtoFXNxLZ — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) March 3, 2021

In 2020, Wu-Tang leader RZA wrote a theme song for Good Humor ice cream to replace “Turkey in the Straw,” a jingle with a racist history. He was also nominated for a 2020 Emmy in the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music category for Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Also last year, Ghostface Killah’s Supreme Clientele LP celebrated its 20th anniversary, which you can see here.