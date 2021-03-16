News \

St. Vincent, Jack Harlow and Kid Cudi to Appear as Musical Guests on Upcoming SNL Episodes

Maya Rudolph, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will host

Daniel Kohn | March 16, 2021 - 2:19 pm
CREDIT: Noah Schutz, Zackery Michael, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

