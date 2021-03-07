News \
Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Agitator Andy Ngo’s ‘Important’ Book
'You’re a brave man'
Right-Wing agitator extraordinaire Andy Ngo recently published his first book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, and he got a glowing review from Marshall Winston. On Saturday, the Mumford & Sons banjo player praised the troll for releasing such an “important” piece of literature (thats cover is branded with an endorsement from conservative schmuck Tucker Carlson).
“Congratulations @MrAndyNgo,” he wrote. “Finally had the time to read your important book You’re a brave man”
Unsurprisingly, Twitter was not happy. Fellow UK musicians Sleaford Mods summed it up nicely with this reply: “You are minted, you thick cunt. Step outside of ya bloodline for two minutes and use your fuckin loaf.”
The duo expanded on its stance in a separate tweet, which reads: “That [sic] fact this twat from Mumford is openly showing his support for continued oppression/fascism/the interests of greed, is almost normal now. He inhabits the same landscape most large bands do. Will exist in environments that offer a service to free minded people. It’s fucked”
Marshall’s comment on Ngo isn’t the first time he’s been scorned for his views. In 2018, the band was criticized for taking a photo with polarizing pop psychologist Jordan B. Peterson.