Machine Gun Kelly Fires Off Cover of Edwyn Collins’ ‘A Girl Like You’

Song appeared in trailer for Amazon's 'Paradise City'

Katherine Turman | March 24, 2021 - 12:02 pm
CREDIT: Noah Schutz

