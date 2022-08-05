WILLOW Releases Blazing Video for ‘hover like a GODDESS,’ Announces New Album

Last year, WILLOW went pop-punk with the release of lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and more. Today, the young star announced that her next studio album, <COPINGMECHANISM>, will be released on Sept. 23. It was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti (YUNGBLUD, Pussy Riot).



From that album, WILLOW has shared a video for “hover like a GODDESS.” In the clip, she roils beneath pink, blue and white strobe lights, as close-up camera angles shift between her face, black platform lace-up boots and a gleaming statement necklace.





“You know I don’t like to take my time” she cries out with Hayley Williams-esque vigor. “I’ll never be fine if you won’t be fine.” The song is a nod to self-worth. “Every woman deserves to be worshiped,” she says of it. “This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all.”



“hover like a GODDESS” elevates the pop-punk fervor WILLOW brought in lately I feel EVERYTHING. The instrumental portions are snappy and intense, and faster and thicker than her previous work.



WILLOW recently played Lollapalooza and is currently touring with Machine Gun Kelly. She’s up for two MTV Video Music Awards in the Alternative category for her work with Kelly and Lavigne.