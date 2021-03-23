News \

Lil BUB: The Earth Years Book and Music Project to Feature Jack Black, El-P, Thurston Moore

Steve Albini and Andrew W.K. also wax ecstatic about their favorite feline

Katherine Turman | March 23, 2021 - 12:58 pm
Animal Planet - Lil Bub
CREDIT: Courtesy of Melodic Virtue

Tags: Lil Bub