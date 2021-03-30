Garbage Share ‘The Men Who Rule The World,’ Announce No Gods No Masters Album

Seven is looking to be Garbage’s lucky number as the alt-rock veterans shared a new single and video, ‘The Men Who Rule The World.” They also announced their seventh studio album, No Gods No Masters, which is out on June 11.

A deluxe CD/digital version features covers of classic tracks by David Bowie’s “Starman” and Patti Smith’s “Because the Night” along with a slew of originals like “No Horses,” “On Fire,” “Time Will Destroy Everything,” “Girls Talk,” “The Chemicals” and “Destroying Angels.” The latter three feature Brody Dalle, Brian Aubert, and John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X respectively.

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” singer Shirley Manson said in a statement. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in.

“It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time,” she continued, describing the LP as “a critique of the rise of capitalist short-sightedness, racism, sexism and misogyny across the world.”

Produced by collaborator Billy Bush, No Gods No Masters is the follow-up to 2016’s Strange Little Birds.

Manson offers “Major thanks and kudos to the genius Chilean artist and film director Javi Miamor for the incredible visual accompaniment to our brand new song!”

Check it out below.

The album will also be in record stores starting June 12 as part of RSD Drops and will be available in limited edition pink vinyl, featuring alternate cover art.

Preorder The Men Who Rule the World here.

No Gods No Masters tracklist:

1. The Men Who Rule the World

2. The Creeps

3. Uncomfortably Me

4. Wolves

5. Waiting for God

6. Godhead

7. Anonymous XXX

8. A Woman Destroyed

9. Flipping the Bird

10. No Gods No Masters

11. This City Will Kill You

Deluxe Edition

12. No Horses

13. Starman

14. Girls Talk feat. Brody Dalle

15. Because the Night feat. Screaming Females

16. On Fire

17. The Chemicals feat. Brian Aubert

18. Destroying Angels feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka

19. Time Will Destroy Everything