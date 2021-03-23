Dave Grohl has a confession to make: he never liked the Misfits, and he’s not even sure why. But times have changed, and he’s fallen in love with the band after his daughter convinced him to give the horror-punk legends another try.

“Now, when I was young I never really liked the Misfits,” Grohl said on Anders Bøtters’ Tiny TV. “I loved all these other hardcore punk rock bands but I never really liked the Misfits, and I don’t know why. So my daughter starts listening to the Misfits, and now she’s turning me on to the Misfits. She’s 14-years-old. She’s like, ‘No, no, no Dad, you have to listen to this.’ So now I love the Misfits. My daughter made me love the Misfits.”

Of course, his daughter’s taste in music isn’t a surprise to the head Foo Fighter. Dad Grohl says his daughter got the punk rock genes from her old man.

“You have to be a certain type of person to fall in love with and connect to punk rock music,” Grohl said. “I think it has more to do with your heart and your head than it does your ear in a way. So my daughter was born with that same heart and that same head as I was.”

While we might not see Grohl and the Misfits sharing a stage anytime soon, it’s nice to hear that the drummer-turned-frontman is still expanding his musical horizons all these years later. Who says an old dog can’t learn new tricks?