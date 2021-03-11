Bandsintown PLUS Brings Live Sets This Week from Aloe Blacc, Nathaniel Rateliff, Japanese Breakfast

This week, Bandsintown PLUS brings together an eclectic bunch of artists from across the stylistic spectrum. Thursday night, fresh off of his Saturday Night Live performance, roots revivalist Nathaniel Rateliff will stream an intimate set from his home studio in Colorado. Friday night, indie songwriter Japanese Breakfast plays live in Brooklyn — debuting the first single off her upcoming LP, Jubilee — followed by a set from the Japanese avant-pop collective CHAI. Saturday night, chart-topping singer-turned-reality-show-powerhouse Aloe Blacc comes at us live from L.A. with a full band.

Back in January, Bandsintown announced that it was expanding from concert listings into concert production with the launch of Bandsintown PLUS, a subscription-based platform offering dozens of live-streamed performances a month for a flat $9.99 rate — like Netflix for live music. In only its first wave of streams, Bandsintown PLUS has proven how much more the format can be than a temporary replacement for traditional live concerts. Intimate, up-close performances by marquee artists like Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes, and boundary-pushing productions by younger artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Wallows make it clear that live-streaming as a medium is just getting started — and that it’ll be sticking around even after venues reopen.